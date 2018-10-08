Media player
Dorset students becoming Wellbeing Mentors
Anthony experienced depression after his sister was killed crossing the road.
After feeling like he had nowhere to turn, he wanted to use his experience to help others.
He's one of several students at a Dorset school who are training to be wellbeing mentors.
Mental health charity Dorset Mind has been working with Corfe Hills School in Poole to train pupils.
