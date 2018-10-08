Video

Anthony experienced depression after his sister was killed crossing the road.

After feeling like he had nowhere to turn, he wanted to use his experience to help others.

He's one of several students at a Dorset school who are training to be wellbeing mentors.

Mental health charity Dorset Mind has been working with Corfe Hills School in Poole to train pupils.

See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday at 19:30 BST.