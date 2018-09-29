Video

Forty people were treated by paramedics after an irritant - suspected to be CS spray - was reportedly released inside a Bournemouth nightclub.

Dorset Police said revellers complained of shortness of breath and stinging eyes following the incident at Cameo in Fir Vale Road at about 02:00 BST.

About 2,000 people were in the club when it was evacuated. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Rapper Yungen had been performing at the club as part of an event to mark freshers' week.