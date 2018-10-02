Video

Victoria Hills had only been at Bournemouth University a few months when she became ill.

Over the course of a week her condition worsened - but nobody knew she had contracted Lemierre's Syndrome, which would eventually kill her.

Her mum Tracey, from Chichester, is now on a mission to raise awareness of the rare bacterial infection - also known as the "forgotten disease".

She says her world was "completely ripped apart" when Victoria, 20, died.

Video Journalists: Charlotte Foot & Emily Ford