Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
D-Day veteran Harry Read, 94, skydives for first time since WW2
A 94-year-old D-Day veteran has completed his first parachute jump since 1944.
Harry Read, from Bournemouth, was a wireless operator in the 6th Airborne Division when he jumped into Normandy in the early hours of 6 June 1944.
Now 74 years on and the war veteran has completed a training jump from Old Sarum airfield in Wiltshire to raise money for the Salvation Army.
He wants to take part in the 75th D-Day anniversary commemorations in June next year by jumping back into Normandy with the Red Devils.
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-45551505/d-day-veteran-harry-read-94-skydives-for-first-time-since-ww2Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window