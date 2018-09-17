'Last time I skydived it was D-Day'
D-Day veteran Harry Read, 94, skydives for first time since WW2

A 94-year-old D-Day veteran has completed his first parachute jump since 1944.

Harry Read, from Bournemouth, was a wireless operator in the 6th Airborne Division when he jumped into Normandy in the early hours of 6 June 1944.

Now 74 years on and the war veteran has completed a training jump from Old Sarum airfield in Wiltshire to raise money for the Salvation Army.

He wants to take part in the 75th D-Day anniversary commemorations in June next year by jumping back into Normandy with the Red Devils.

