Carer filmed 'degrading' dementia patient

Video

A carer has been filmed shouting abuse at an elderly woman with dementia, calling her "evil" and "disgusting".

Susan Hind, 69, was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the home of 78-year-old Martha Davison.

Hind, who previously pleaded guilty to three counts of ill treatment or wilful neglect, was handed a suspended sentence at Poole Magistrates Court.

The court heard she shouted and mocked her client and on one occasion pushed a bag of soiled clothes close to her face.