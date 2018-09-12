Carer filmed 'degrading' dementia patient

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carer pleads guilty to three counts of wilful neglect
A carer has been filmed shouting abuse at an elderly woman with dementia, calling her "evil" and "disgusting".
Susan Hind, 69, was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the home of 78-year-old Martha Davison.
Hind, who previously pleaded guilty to three counts of ill treatment or wilful neglect, was handed a suspended sentence at Poole Magistrates Court.
The court heard she shouted and mocked her client and on one occasion pushed a bag of soiled clothes close to her face.
12 Sep 2018
