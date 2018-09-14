Media player
Oscar needs heart transplant but more child donors are needed
The NHS says parents are less likely to donate their children's organs.
It means Oscar, aged one, who will soon need a heart transplant, may have to wait between nine months and five years.
His mum Abbie Burkmar, from Bournemouth, is asking parents to consider putting their children on the national organ donor register.
The NHS Blood and Transplant Service says 48% of families support donating the organ of those aged 17 or under.
That compares to an average of 66% donating an adult's organs.
