Acrobat quits job to follow her dreams
A Dorset teacher quit her job to follow her dream of becoming an international acrobat.

Haylee Martin, who goes by the stage name Haylee-Ann, left her teaching job in order to dedicate her time to training.

She's since gone on to tour the world, performing in shows such as Batman Live and the 2012 Olympics.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett

  • 07 Sep 2018
