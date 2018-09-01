Video

Competitors from across Europe have competed in the UK's first ever Merlympics.

The Olympic-style event took place in Dorset and attracted mermaids from as far as Slovenia and Italy.

They competed in events including relay races, freestyle and group routines.

Organiser Michelle Forsbrey, of Mayim Mermaid Academy, said her dream would be to have similar events taking place around the world.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett