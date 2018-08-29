'Illegal' fishermen caught on camera

Media player
Fishermen caught on camera in 'illegal fishing' probe
Three men have been filmed engaged in suspected illegal fishing in the early hours of the morning by an angler.
In a video, posted on Facebook, Steve Cullen shouted at the men: "It's bass, what do you think you're doing?"
Mr Cullen filmed the incident on Sunday. In the footage it is claimed a bucket of protected sea bass is landed in Poole Harbour.
A Facebook post, seemingly from the restaurant owner, apologised for his actions.
29 Aug 2018
