Swimmer rescued by helicopter from Durdle Door
A swimmer was airlifted to safety after being swept on to rocks at a Dorset beauty spot.
The woman became stranded on the seaward side of the Durdle Door rock arch on the Jurassic Coast on Thursday.
Coastguards said the incident was a "stark reminder of how unforgiving the sea can be".
24 Aug 2018
