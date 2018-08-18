Media player
Tractor used in Beaminster cash machine theft
A stolen tractor has been used to pull a cash machine out of a wall.
Dorset Police said they received several calls from members of the public shortly after 04:00 BST as the thieves pulled the cash machine from the wall of a shop in Fleet Street, Beaminster.
18 Aug 2018
