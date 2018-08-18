Cash machine tractor raid leaves hole in Beaminster shop
A stolen tractor has been used to pull a cash machine out of a wall.

Dorset Police said they received several calls from members of the public shortly after 04:00 BST as the thieves pulled the cash machine from the wall of a shop in Fleet Street, Beaminster.

