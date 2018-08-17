Media player
Wareham crash father's devastation over killed son
The father of a little boy who died when he was hit by a lorry says the family cannot move on until an inquest is held.
Jaiden Mangan was killed crossing the road in Wareham, Dorset, on the way to nursery the day before his fourth birthday in March.
His dad James says he now plans to do the things he promised his son they would do together, starting with climbing Ben Nevis this weekend.
17 Aug 2018
