From a wheelchair to a boxing ring
Video

Teenager with cerebral palsy wins first boxing match

A teenager believes boxing is helping her to overcome her disability. 14-year-old Gabrielle 'Gabz' Reid was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy.

  • 09 Aug 2018