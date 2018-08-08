Media player
Bournemouth police shooting: Footage shows scene
A man has been shot by officers in Bournemouth during a police operation linked to a stabbing in the town earlier this month.
He was shot in the arm after officers stopped a vehicle on Castle Lane West, shortly before 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
08 Aug 2018
