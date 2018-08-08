From a wheelchair to a boxing ring
Video

Dorset teenager with cerebral palsy in first boxing match

A teenager believes boxing is helping her to overcome her disability.

Gabrielle Reid, 14, from Poole in Dorset, was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, leading to problems with movement, coordination and spatial awareness.

She says her ultimate goal is to fight in the Olympic games.

