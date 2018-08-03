Music festival provides drug testing

Video

People attending Bestival this weekend will be able to get any drugs they have smuggled into the event tested to reveal their strength in a bid to reduce deaths.

The Loop, a not-for-profit company, is providing the service to people who have managed to get substances past security at the festival in Dorset.

Last year, 25-year-old Louella Fletcher-Michie died at the event after taking drugs.

And in May this year, two people died at Mutiny festival in Portsmouth, with their deaths blamed on a "dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance" by festival organisers.