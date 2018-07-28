Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Merry Berry drums for Rick Astley at Camp Bestival
Culinary queen Mary Berry has made a bizarre appearance as Rick Astley's drummer at Camp Bestival.
Festival-goer Karen Lynch captured this video of the former Bake Off judge and Never Gonna Give You Up singer surprising fans with their unlikely pairing at Dorset's Lulworth Estate on Friday night.
Their appearance ended with people in the crowd chanting the TV chef's name.
28 Jul 2018
