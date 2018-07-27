Drone footage shows aftermath of Ferndown Common fire
Drone footage captures Dorset heath fire damage

The aftermath of an 80-hectare (198-acre) heath-land fire has been captured on footage from a drone.

More than 100 firefighters dealt with the blaze at Ferndown Common in Dorset which ignited close to Ferndown First School on Thursday.

