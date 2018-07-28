'Keep going - that's my motto'

Media player
The Dorset woman who is still farming at 90 years old
A 90-year-old woman is still farming despite having two knee replacements and a heart operation.
Win Foot started working on her Dad's farm aged eight and is still farming 82 years later.
The 540-acre farm is located in Bere Regis, Dorset.
28 Jul 2018
