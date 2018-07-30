Camp Bestival cancelled after heavy rain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Camp Bestival: Tents battered by rain and high winds at festival

Heavy rain and high winds have put an end to Camp Bestival music festival.

Organisers of the event at Dorset's Lulworth Estate announced the closure of the arenas on social media on Sunday afternoon.

They said they were "utterly devastated and heartbroken" to have made the "tough decision" after being advised not to reopen them for safety reasons.

Video from Mel Brolly.

  • 30 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Six-hour queues at Boomtown Fair festival