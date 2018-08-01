The bike you can ride whatever your age

Media player
Cycling Without Age scheme comes to Bournemouth
A global movement that provides bike rides for people who would not normally cycle has launched its latest scheme.
Cycling Without Age began in Copenhagen in 2012 but has since spread around the world.
Volunteers ride special trishaw bikes that allow two passengers to ride in the front.
The latest branch has started operating in Bournemouth after two local people raised £7,000 to buy one of the bikes.
Video journalist: Abby Newbery
01 Aug 2018
