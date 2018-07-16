Paraglider rescued
Video

A paraglider pilot was hauled to safety by a coastguard rescue team after crashing into a cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

A helicopter, and fire, police and paramedic crews were called toThorncombe Beacon following calls from the public.

The man was found on a narrow ledge about 260ft (80m) up the cliff.

Footage: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

  • 16 Jul 2018
