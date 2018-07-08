NHS at 70: 'I was an NHS patient in 1948'

Media player
Dorset nurse was one of first NHS patients
A nurse who was one of the first patients of the NHS says the health service is still the "envy of the world".
Jenny House had an operation on her hip in 1948 when she was a one-year-old and needed four years of treatment.
When she grew up she trained as a nurse and 70 years later she still works at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.
08 Jul 2018
