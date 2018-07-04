Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire breaks on a hillside near Corfe Castle in Dorset
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on the hillside close to Corfe Castle.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said a large area of steeply sloping railway embankment and hillside are alight.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-44710641/fire-breaks-on-a-hillside-near-corfe-castle-in-dorsetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window