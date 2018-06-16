'Don't be scared of my son'

Video

An 11-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and is unable to speak is visiting schools with his mum in a bid to change children's perceptions of disability.

Gemma Cardona set up Paddy's Purpose with The Dorset Children's Foundation to "have children, like her son Paddy, be accepted and not feared".

They spend up to three weeks in a school hosting interactive workshops and interacting with pupils.

Video Journalist: Sarah Bassett