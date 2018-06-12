Warnings over level crossing misuse
Poole level crossing video released to highlight dangers

A video has been released highlighting the dangers of the misuse of level crossings.

Network Rail say cyclists and pedestrians are risking their lives by ignoring warning lights and alarms.

There were 86 incidents in Dorset last year, a third of them happened at the crossing on Poole High Street.

