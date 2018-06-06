Fire burns at industrial waste site

Media player
Poole industrial estate fire: Seventy firefighters tackle waste blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Poole.
Dorset fire service said a unit containing 600 tonnes of waste has been alight since about midday.
06 Jun 2018
