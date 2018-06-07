Media player
The woodland nursery in the middle of the forest
A woodland nursery in the middle of a forest is oversubscribed with admissions until 2020.
The Elves and Fairies Woodland Nursery near Wimborne in Dorset has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.
It is one of a handful of outdoor nurseries and forest schools that do not have buildings and use nature to teach lessons.
Video Journalists: Ben Moore & Shireen Jordan
07 Jun 2018
