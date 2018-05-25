Miniature railway hits the buffers
Volunteers at Poole Park Railway thought to be on strike

Commuters are familiar with strike action on the trains, but now volunteers at a popular seaside miniature railway have walked out.

Last summer, there was optimism about the future of the mini-railway in Poole Park after the borough council struck a deal with a group called the Friends of Poole Park to run the attraction.

But, it's now thought 40 volunteers have left and the railway has been suspended for safety reasons.

