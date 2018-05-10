Video

A main road in Dorset has been flooded after a water main burst.

Many residents were left without supplies or low pressure after the burst at the Fleetsbridge roundabout in Poole on the A3049 at about 11:00 BST.

Wessex Water described it as a "significant" incident and apologised to customers.

It said engineers were carrying out emergency repairs and had restored supplies to many customers by 14:00 but others would have to wait for a "number of hours".

An underpass was completely submerged and cordoned off, while other roads were also shut.