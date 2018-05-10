“I was told I was going to a picnic”
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

FGM: Dorset survivor says it shouldn’t be a taboo

When Salimata was five years old she was subjected to female genital mutilation, now she wants to speak out to help destroy the stigma surrounding it.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 May 2018