Plogging fitness trend helps clear litter
Plogging fitness trend sees runners picking up litter

A fitness trend where runners pick up litter while exercising has arrived in the UK.

Plogging originated in Sweden but groups are now coming together on social media in places like Bournemouth in Dorset.

Nearly 12,000 incidents of littering were reported to local authorities last year.

Video Journalist: Lily Thomas

  • 30 Apr 2018
