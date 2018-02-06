Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch DPD courier died after hospital visit fine
A delivery driver died months after his firm fined him £150 for attending a hospital appointment.
Don Lane, 53, who had type 2 diabetes, died on 4 January after collapsing in December.
Ruth Lane said her husband had become "terrified" of taking time off work and she wishes she could "just wind back the clock".
In a statement, courier firm DPD said it was "profoundly sorry" about the fine, but added: "We refute the claim that he was under pressure."
-
06 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-42965907/christchurch-dpd-courier-died-after-hospital-visit-fineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window