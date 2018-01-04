Video

A restaurant owner says he has been left upset and angry after being subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Jean Daniel Francois, who runs a Caribbean restaurant in Bournemouth, said he was abused on his business' Facebook page in November but Dorset Police is yet to take action.

Mr Francois said: "It seems to me that it's not a big deal to [the police] but it's such a big deal for the victim."

Dorset Police said its investigations are ongoing and that they "always take reports of hate crime extremely seriously and will fully investigate and deal with any incidents robustly".