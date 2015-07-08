Video

A group of kayakers have filmed their encounter with a friendly seal off the Dorset coast.

The group, from Bournemouth, swam with the seal after it approached their boats as they paddled off Studland Bay.

After getting into the water, the playful young seal swam around them and played with their feet.

The seal, which has been frequently spotted in the area, has been nicknamed Ron by locals.

Video courtesy of Lucy Goodley.