A Bournemouth laundry has revived the art of producing a starched collar, thanks to film and TV productions including Downton Abbey.

Starched collars were the height of fashion at the start of the 20th Century, but the starching industry that grew up to clean them all but died out.

Barker's Laundry is thought to be the only one in Britain starching collars, with film, TV and theatre companies keen to maintain authentic wardrobes.