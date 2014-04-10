Video

A man jailed for murdering a Korean student has had his conviction upheld, despite claiming a convicted serial killer could have been the culprit.

Omar Benguit, from Bournemouth, Dorset, was jailed in 2005 for the murder of Jong-Ok Shin three years earlier.

He had claimed double-murderer Danilo Restivo could be the real culprit but Court of Appeal judges disagreed.

Another claim was that a prosecution witness who later appeared on a TV chat show contradicted her trial evidence.

Alex Forsyth reports.