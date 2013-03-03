Heidi the rabbit has hydrotherapy
Heidi the rabbit has hydrotherapy for arthritis

A rabbit from Christchurch in Dorset has had hydrotherapy treatment for arthritis.

Heidi, a four-year-old 7kg continental giant rabbit, has had seven sessions in a heated pool to help with problems in the hips, knees and her neck.

