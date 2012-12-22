The landslide at Burlington Chine, Swanage
Swanage landslide caught on camera

Part of a second cliff fall on the Dorset coast has been captured by a member of the Portland Coastguard rescue team.

Walkers in the area are being urged to heed warning signs and stay away from the edges and undersides of the cliffs.

The landslip, near the Grand Hotel at Burlington Chine in Swanage was first reported on Friday afternoon.

