Three boys have used their own money to buy a Big Issue seller a new puppy after her dog died after being hit by a car.

Rebecca Grass, from Sidmouth, said she had never felt "such grief" when her Border Collie Poppy died from the injuries caused by the car.

When brothers Daniel, Buddy and Pacey found out what happened, they used their savings to buy Ms Grass a puppy to surprise her.

Ms Grass said she could not thank the "wonderful" boys enough for their kindness.

The brothers first met Ms Grass and her dog Poppy when she visited Sidmouth's Folk Festival in 2022.

Ms Grass, originally from Sidmouth, was homeless before she was offered accommodation with Bournemouth Churches Housing Association in Exeter.

She said her dog: "I've never felt such grief. Poppy was my protector and had been with me when I was at my lowest points.

"She continued to be my therapy dog when my anxiety was at its worst and she kept me sane - probably even alive. I went into a deep depression when I lost her."

When the brothers' dad Ben explained: "I got to know Bex's partner Mark quite well during Folk Week. I saw him in Exeter again one day, selling the Big Issue and he told me what had happened.

"I told the boys and they said they wanted to spend the money they had saved on buying Bex a new puppy."

The three young brothers had first started using their music talents to fundraise because Pacey needed a new piano.

Self-taught Pacey had raised enough through his own recital to buy a new upright piano.

Daniel and Buddy pooled money they were saving to upgrade their guitars, with money Pacey had saved to further his education and hopefully get his own piano music released, to buy Ms Grass the new puppy.

The puppy, which is now six months old, has been called Rainbow.

Ms Grass said the boys' act of kindness was "just incredible".

Video journalists: Rebecca Ricks and Eve Watson

