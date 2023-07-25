An actor from Devon is returning to his home town to play the lead role in Shrek the Musical.

Antony Lawrence was born in Truro, Cornwall but grew up in Plymouth, spending his childhood watching performers on stage at the city's Theatre Royal.

He is now returning to that very stage to play the famous green ogre in the latest production of the hit musical.

Mr Lawrence said the whole experience was "the stuff dreams are made of".

Video by Hayley Westcott

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk