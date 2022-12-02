Exeter Cathedral gets a jaw-dropping makeover thanks to a colour and sound show.

The installation is intended to bring a new perspective to the cathedral say artists Luxmuralis.

In previous years, the artists have drawn audiences of up to 10,000 people to the cathedral, with spectacular light projections and soundscapes, including Space in 2020 and Life in March in 2022.

Their new art show, taking place at Exeter Cathedral from 21-25 March, draws its inspiration from the Renaissance, the 14th to 17th Century period that saw many of Europe’s most significant artistic, cultural, political and economic developments.

