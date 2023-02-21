A police officer who confronted Plymouth gunman, Jake Davison, has said he "would do it again".

Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Ms Shepherd, 66.

Unarmed PC Zach Printer was one of the first officers on the scene alongside his colleague PC Graham Temple.

When PC Printer saw Davison he called for him to stand still and the officer approached him. This was when gunman Jake Davison took his own life with the weapon.

A jury inquest concluded there had been a "catastrophic failure" at Devon and Cornwall Police in allowing Davison to legally own the shotgun he used to carry out the mass shooting.