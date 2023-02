A van was destroyed in a fire on Cherry Brook Drive in Paignton.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 09:25 GMT and the crew found the van well alight in a bus stop area.

It said crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was believed to have been accidently started.

The fire service said first aid was given to the driver who did not need hospital treatment.