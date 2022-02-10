Sam Phillips, 23, found himself working as an apprentice wheelwright after being made redundant in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has since been learning the traditional art of making wooden carriage wheels at Mike Rowland and Sons of Colyton, in Devon.

And he says he is looking forward to the future in a job that brought out interests in him he never knew existed.

We followed him through the process of wheel making for National Apprenticeship Week.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

