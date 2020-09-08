Surfing provides therapy for front line workers

A group of emergency service workers, including a paramedic, a firefighter, and a police officer, have taken part in a surf therapy programme called Surfwell in north Devon.

Surfwell is operated by Devon and Cornwall Police and is run entirely by serving police officers.

The one-day programme combines group exercises, mindfulness, surfing, and one-on-one conversations to help participants process trauma and improve their mental health.

You can watch the full episode of We Are England at 20:00 GMT on Monday 9 January on BBC One in the West, South West and Channel Islands or it will be available on iPlayer for a year.

