Groups of men in Devon and Cornwall have been using football to tackle obesity.

Paul Plumley lost six stone (38kg) with the help of the latest Man V Fat Challenge.

The groups meet on a Friday evening in Exeter, Plymouth and Torbay in Devon, and Truro in Cornwall.

To join, the men have to have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 27.5, but can keep playing once they have lost weight.

