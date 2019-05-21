A statue of a pioneering black footballer has been unveiled.

The 12ft (3.7m) statue of Jack Leslie has been placed outside the ground of Plymouth Argyle, the club he scored 137 times for in the 1920s and 1930s.

In 1925 he was selected for the England squad, and his family said he was later denied his place due to the colour of his skin.

Matt Tiller, who campaigned for the statue, said it felt "incredible to reach this point".

