Can hip-hop, rap and breakdancing help mental health?

Tash, a young mum and dancer, definitely thinks so after a community project in Plymouth helped her with a very personal mental health battle.

Toby Gorniak, who founded Street Factory 17 years ago with his wife Jo, uses hip-hop to bring people together, boost confidence and improve mental health.

You can watch the full episode of We Are England at 19:30 BST on BBC One in the West, South West and Channel Islands or it will be available on iPlayer for a year.