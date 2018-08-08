A clapped out car has been given a fire engine makeover for charity.

The old Volvo was taken on a rally to Monaco to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Before it went it was given the once over by a specialist workshop in Abbotskerswell, Devon, and themed as a fire engine.

Custom livery and specialist features were installed to make sure it made an impression.

